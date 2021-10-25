CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Customer Care and Parts Specialist

By Nych Group
Axios
 7 days ago

Nych Group sells multiple product lines, including Enclo, Zippity Outdoor Products and WamBam Fence and more to come! We manufacture vinyl and aluminum fence that is designed for the Do-It-Yourself customer. Our product is sold direct to customers through our website, as well as through retailers such as Amazon and Home...

charlotte.axios.com

Axios

Digital Media and Events Specialist

Delta Consulting Group is an international consulting firm of multi-disciplined professionals in engineering, accounting, economics, finance, construction, program management and litigation support. Services include delay analysis, quantification of damages, loss of productivity, project controls, construction audits, scheduling, budget analysis, and expert witness services, among others, on multifaceted litigation and arbitration cases around the world.
BUSINESS
Axios

Marketing & Social Media Specialist

Bouk Management has provided entertainment, food, beverage and event services for over 30 years in the Charlotte/Lake Norman markets. Be part of a growing group of businesses in the Lake Norman area of Charlotte. Boat Yard Eats, On the Nines, Bouk Catering and a local non-profit, Yay!DAY, is in need of a Rock Star marketing and social media specialist. A successful candidate must be a problem-solver, creative self-starter and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time, in a fun, fast-paced environment. Scope includes managing social media campaigns, website content updates, graphics, writing blogs, press releases and email marketing programs. Event attendance is often required to capture content. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience in a related job. Event Management experience is a plus and would include an additional commission to compensation.
JOBS
hbr.org

A Modern, Post-Covid-19 Model for Customer Care: Successful Support Requires a Digital-Plus-Human Approach

Covid-19 spurred a rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools and digital channels to meet new surges in customer contacts at a time when organizations struggled to connect consumers with live customer service agents. Since then, chatbots, automation, and other innovative technologies have proven their ability to bolster customer support, accelerate digital transformation, and empower agents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Soft Skills#Software Systems#Nych Group#Home Depot#Wambam Fence#New England Arbors#Mayne Outdoor Products#2 Second Lean
The Guardian

Evaluation & Research Specialist

Loughborough (including option for some home working) As a research professional this is an exciting opportunity to use your skills and experience to make a real difference. For over 25 years The Youth Sport Trust has been using the power of sport to improve the lives of young people. In 2021 we were ranked as one of the best places to work in the UK by the Sunday Times 'Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For'. Join and deliver compelling evaluations and insightful research which help us demonstrate our impact and shape future programmes.
JOBS
crowdfundinsider.com

Business Tech Transformation Specialist Glia to Provide Digital Customer Service Solution to Liberty Bank

a provider of Digital Customer Service, has announced that Liberty Bank has chosen its Digital Customer Service platform. By leveraging Glia's platform, the bank will be able to digitize its customer service model, "resulting in an easier, more streamlined customer experience as well as boosted efficiencies.". Based in Middletown,...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Part Time Senior Accountant Foundation Finance

Accounting and reconciliation functions for the financial activities and reporting for the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation. Serves as the primary accountant for the Foundation and prepares financial reports and reconciliations with the assistance of other Foundation staff. Responsibilities:. • Prepares reconciliations of asset accounts, revenues, donations and disbursements; prepares...
ECONOMY
Axios

Director, Marketing & Communications

We are on the hunt for a Director, Marketing & Communications to join our growing team in the best department of an amazing company. We're sure you're thinking, "amazing company? All mortgage companies are the same, right?". Wrong. Here's where you come in. The Marketing & Communications Director is a...
ECONOMY
Axios

Communications Coordinator

Mortgage comms is cool! Well, at least at Movement, it is. Let us guess – you're organized, you've got a great sense of humor, and you're tired of great ideas being shut down because of outdated processes and bloated bureaucracy. You're the type of person who thinks working on one project at a time is too dull, who likes things to be done right the first time and who people would call first if "herding cats" was a real job. Oh, and if you noticed (and were mildly irritated by) the fact that we weren't consistent with our Oxford comma usage in this paragraph, your detail-oriented-ness will fit in great here.
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Signature Bank CEO: 'We work harder than our competition, customers are not being taken care of by the larger banks'

President & CEO of Signature Bank Michael G. "Mick" O'Rourke joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago's Afternoon News to discuss the differences in markets and how they are finding new customers. They also discuss the upcoming GDP report and economic predictions for 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Salon Sararo launches custom hair care products

Salon Sararo has launched a line of custom formulated hair care products for all hair types, lengths and textures. Marina and Alfredo Sararo are the husband-and-wife owners and operators of North Naples-based Salon Sararo. Before moving to Naples, the pair owned three salons in Pittsburgh and had their own custom-formulated line of products. The Salon Sararo line of custom-formulated hair care products resulted from working over three years with a chemist and leveraging the Sararo's combined decades as stylists to tackle hair care products that can handle the Florida weather. The line of nearly 20 different products is paraben-free and can be found at Salon Sararo at 2220 Logan Blvd., Suite 801, in Logan Landings.
HAIR CARE
docwirenews.com

What's Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what's next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who've been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Administrative & Database Assistant

Red Stone Equity Partners, a high-quality real estate financial services company, is a fast-growing firm specializing in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity investments. Red Stone-managed investment funds acquire interests in affordable multifamily housing residential communities throughout the United States. Here's what you'll be doing:. The Administrative & Database Assistant...
CHARLOTTE, NC

