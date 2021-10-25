Customer Care and Parts Specialist

Bouk Management has provided entertainment, food, beverage and event services for over 30 years in the Charlotte/Lake Norman markets. Be part of a growing group of businesses in the Lake Norman area of Charlotte. Boat Yard Eats, On the Nines, Bouk Catering and a local non-profit, Yay!DAY, is in need of a Rock Star marketing and social media specialist. A successful candidate must be a problem-solver, creative self-starter and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time, in a fun, fast-paced environment. Scope includes managing social media campaigns, website content updates, graphics, writing blogs, press releases and email marketing programs. Event attendance is often required to capture content. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience in a related job. Event Management experience is a plus and would include an additional commission to compensation.
Comments / 0