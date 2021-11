The company’s most recent attempt at adorably disguised security is nothing more than a data-collecting, privacy-violating, flaw-filled toy robot. When I was young, around the age of five, I managed to sneak off to watch the original “Child’s Play” with my older brother, an event that launched a near decade-long irrational fear of all things doll-like. Unsurprisingly, reading about Amazon’s new “mobile security” creature, Astro, gave me goosebumps and stirred up some of that old, not-so-sane apprehension for any inanimate object that gives off a Chucky vibe.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO