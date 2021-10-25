Military Monday – Ryan Houser

It’s one of my favorite times of the year! Yes, of course, the holiday season is approaching, but I also look forward to November because it’s when the 29th Annual Festival of Reading will take place. I’m a book lover, and this photo is of me, Lisa Unger, and Linda Bond. Two local authors who I love. There are some great authors who will be speaking at this year’s Festival. Lisa Unger is one of them. A lot of the event will be virtual, but still a great opportunity to meet your favorite author…or become inspired to start writing yourself! If you want to check it out, it’s taking place Nov. 8 – 14. You can jump online and ask a question or just listen to free virtual author discussions. It’s going to be an engaging learning and entertainment opportunity. And it’s hosted by Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft. And by the way if you want to check out Lisa’s latest novel, it’s called LAST GIRL GHOSTED. I highly recommend it. You’ll want to stay up late to keep turning the pages!

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO