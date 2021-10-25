CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military Monday – Ryan Houser

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
995qyk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week is Ryan Houser. Ryan is a...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

First Responder Friday – Michael Browning

Michael Browning is the first responder we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. Michael is a first responder for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and before that he was with Pasco County. Michael has been a first responder for 12 years. Congrats to Michael as he receives a $100...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay BBQ Fans Rejoice Because Kojack’s House Of Ribs Is Back

Tampa Bay rejoice! Kojack’s House of Ribs is back! Owner Chris Forney informed the hungry public of the return of one of our favorite BBQ joints!. Just months after this Tampa Bay BBQ landmark served their last rack of ribs, Forney posted a pic of the new storefront with “coming soon” under the famous Kojack’s sign. Here it is on their Facebook page. The new location is at 1809 S Parsons Ave. in Seffner. They are still building out the interior and Forney said the opening is “still a little while out.” No word on the BBQ menu but we’re hoping that it will be the same as the original.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 10/27/21

Launa’s Drama this morning involved signing up for benefits with our company and the road block she has encountered. On today’s Second Date Update Valerie told us about her date with Alex where they went to World Of Beer to watch the Bucs. Valerie told us they took some time at halftime of the game and had a great conversation to get to know each other. Valerie hasn’t heard back from Alex since that date, so we called him to find out why.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Pdq
bizjournals

Ryan Edelson

Edelson will be part of EPIC’s southeast region and will work out of its Boca Raton, FL office. He was hired as a producer responsible for business development with a focus on property & casualty clients. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to this role, joining the firm from a Florida based agency, where he was Vice President, Property & Casualty. He previously was also at Marsh for ten years.
BOCA RATON, FL
995qyk.com

Is It Legal In Florida To Ride In The Bed Of A Pickup?

We see it every day on the roads of the Sunshine State but we wanted to know is it legal in Florida to ride in the bed of a pickup truck?. The quick answer: Yes, in Florida it is legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck…however it’s dangerous and could result in injury. Think about it, the bed doesn’t have seats or seat belts (unless it’s one of those Subaru BRATs) and if an accident occurs, then whatever is in the bed will go flying around!
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Police Officers Save A Cow From A Tricky Predicament

Our first responders always go above and beyond no matter the incident…like when these Tampa police officers saved a cow from a tricky predicament!. Tampa police officers Shepherd and Salsbury got flagged down at Freedom High School because a cow got it’s head stuck in a large plastic barrel. These officers went to work to get the cow out of it’s quandary. Check out the body cam footage of this bovine rescue:
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Manatee Viewing Center In Apollo Beach Reopening Next Month

The Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach will be reopening next month after being closed for more than a year. The Manatee Viewing Center is at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station on Dickman Rd. The Viewing Center will reopen on Monday, November 1st and while some building will be...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
995qyk.com

Clearwater Entrepreneur Gifts Her Employees Plane Tickets And Money

A Clearwater Entrepreneur and Spanx founder, named Sara Blakely has gifted her 500 employees plane tickets and money after she sold her business, Spanx for 1.2 Billion dollars. The Spanx founder, graduated from Clearwater High and attended college at Florida State and took $5,000 she had and started the company...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Times Festival Of Reading

It’s one of my favorite times of the year! Yes, of course, the holiday season is approaching, but I also look forward to November because it’s when the 29th Annual Festival of Reading will take place. I’m a book lover, and this photo is of me, Lisa Unger, and Linda Bond. Two local authors who I love. There are some great authors who will be speaking at this year’s Festival. Lisa Unger is one of them. A lot of the event will be virtual, but still a great opportunity to meet your favorite author…or become inspired to start writing yourself! If you want to check it out, it’s taking place Nov. 8 – 14. You can jump online and ask a question or just listen to free virtual author discussions. It’s going to be an engaging learning and entertainment opportunity. And it’s hosted by Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft. And by the way if you want to check out Lisa’s latest novel, it’s called LAST GIRL GHOSTED. I highly recommend it. You’ll want to stay up late to keep turning the pages!
FESTIVAL
995qyk.com

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Tickets On QYK

Tampa Bay Lightning are back home to take on the Washington Capitals on Monday, November 1st and QYK wants to send you!. How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days) What The Prize Is: Two (2) tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning game on Monday, November1st at 7 p.m.
NHL
995qyk.com

Jason Aldean Returns to Tampa Bay

Jason Aldean returns to Tampa, Florida! He brought Hardy, Lainey Wilson and John Morgan with him for a show many have been waiting for! The show was originally scheduled for fall of 2020 but was postponed due to concerns surrounding the pandemic. However, Jason made the wait worth it playing...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Things To Look Forward To In November Tampa Bay.

5 Things To Look Forward To In November Tampa Bay. Can you believe it? We had temps in the 40’s in Central and North Florida this week. I’m looking forward to nice, cool temps, and a winter surfing season in the FLA. Here’s a few more for ya…. 1. Got...
AMAZON
995qyk.com

What to Try at Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City

This week I’m excited to share my thoughts on one of Tampa’s most famous restaurants, the Columbia Restaurant. This historical building in Ybor City is over 100 years old and features the best Spanish and Cuban food in town. My favorite dish at is the paella, which takes extra time to cook but is worth it if you are there for a date night or special occasion.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

All Elite Wrestling Invades Boston

James Stewart and Mike Riley chat about AEW being in Boston this week, the WWE releasing it’s Pay Per View Event schedule and Ring of Honor looks to be closing it’s doors. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by Boom Boom Games in Billerica, MA. Check them out...
WWE
995qyk.com

Tampa International Airport Job Fair Happening This Month

Tampa International Airport will be hosting a job fair on November 9th just in time for the holidays. The are looking to hire 600 positions and the job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third floor of the main terminal. Positions open include: customer service...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Darius Rucker Announces 2022 Theater Tour

Darius Rucker has been teasing new music, posting photos from the studio where he is recording his first solo album since 2017’s When Was The Last Time. With new music on the horizon, fans knew the touring news wasn’t far behind. This morning (11/1) Darius announced that he will be...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 10/26/21

On today’s Second Date Update Thomas and Colleen were set up on a date through their friends and Thomas told us that they had a great first date. There was great conversation and as Thomas put it “it was like ping pong” with her. So, why hasn’t Colleen called him back? We called her to find out.
ENTERTAINMENT
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 102821

We battle it our for the Thursday 3 crown this morning. It is a Jason Aldean theme since he will be at the Amp on Saturday. J.R.’s song is “Amarillo Sky”. Launa’s song is “We back”. Kevin’s song is “Dirt Road Anthem”. On today’s Second Date Update Tia is very...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy