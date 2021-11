U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) joined colleagues in working to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from snooping on Americans’ finances while infringing on our constitutional rights. Recently, the Biden Administration issued a proposal requiring banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to share with the IRS information on any account that had transactions exceeding $600. The Department of the Treasury updated the proposal to apply to any account with transactions totaling $10,000 in a year. This would be an average of only $833 a month.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO