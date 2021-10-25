CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting nominations

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx4TS_0cbp3xPK00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Nominations are being taken for the 2022 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes people with strong West Virginia ties who have made a significant impact on the business landscape, according to a news release. It is sponsored by the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics and is part of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and business summit.

The Hall of Fame has had 72 people inducted since it began in 2001. The ceremony will take place next September.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $1 Million for NASA Research Infrastructure Development Project in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a total of $1,000,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program to West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will be distributed over the next five years and will be used to support the implementation of the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will focus on building the core strength needed to develop competitive research and technology development methods and activities for the solution of scientific and technical problems at WVU.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces $38.7 million revenue surplus for October 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for October 2021 came in at $38.7 million above estimates. “It’s become old hat. But to have all this success, month after month, we would have danced in the streets not that long ago. Before I walked in the door, all of this would have been impossible,” Gov. Justice said. “We had deficits like you can’t imagine. No one had a solution whatsoever, other than more and more cuts.
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia October 31 through November 7

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. October 31: Witches and Warlocks Paddle in Fayetteville. Fayette Station will be the venue of the Witches and Warlocks Stand Up Paddle on Halloween, October 31. Paddlers will travel down the New River on Halloween.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Charleston offering free compost until March 2022

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Charleston will give away free compost at its compost facility on Hanna Drive from November 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. According to the city’s Facebook page, compost can be picked up Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The compost facility will be closed on all holidays.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston plans large health fair for Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Charleston is scheduled to hold a large drive-thru health fair on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The event- which is being hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the West Virginia Health Network and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority- will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gregory’s Web for October 31, 2021

The West Virginia legislature’s efforts to draw new district boundaries for the 2022 election were, as I have said, commendable. Hours of time and effort were put into the project by activists, legislators and their staffs. That the final product ended up much like the old Abbott and Costello comedy...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Ap#The Hall Of Fame
Lootpress

City of Lewisburg announces Christmas Parade details

LEWISBURG, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Lewisburg announced the details for its annual Christmas parade. According to City Clerk Shannon Beatty, the parade will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at noon. The parade lineup will begin at 11 a.m. on Lee Street. The city is currently...
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVDA, WVDE Announce New Farm to School Logo

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As National Farm to School Month concludes, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) jointly announced a new logo for farm to school efforts in the Mountain State. The student-selected logo represents a greater commitment from the WVDA, WVDE and the Farm to School Alliance to expand branding, educational and other outreach efforts in the state. Students from 199 schools participated in the voting process for the new logo.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Marshall joins SBC

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rumors became reality Friday afternoon when Marshall University confirmed its athletic programs are moving from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference. It was a move widely favored by MU alumni. The conference change, triggered by realignment of most of the ten major conferences, is seen...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy