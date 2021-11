Bad. Tottenham Hotspur rested all their starters mid-week so they’d be fresh for an away London Derby against West Ham today, but it didn’t seem to help much. Spurs played even with the Hammers for much of the match but came out flat in the second half, not managing a single shot on target in the second period. Michail Antonio took advantage of some poor defending by Harry Kane on a set piece and scored late, and West Ham took the three points today, final score 1-0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO