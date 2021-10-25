CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leicester submit planning application for stadium expansion

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City have submitted a planning application for the expansion of the King Power Stadium. The application includes a proposal to add 8,000 seats to the East Stand, taking the stadium's capacity to 40,000. It also...

www.tribalfootball.com

