41 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore Police

BPD

On March 21, 2021, at approximately 1:42 a.m., Northern District patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Radnor Avenue to investigate a reported assault.

When officers arrived at the location they observed blood evidence and discovered 54 year-old John Werrell suffering from stab wounds. The suspect was still in the area and spoke with police.

Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and learned the victim and suspect had an altercation.

After consultation with the States Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. On October 9, 2021, 41 year-old Barnett Harper was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder of John Werrell.

Barnett was denied bail and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.