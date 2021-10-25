CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman pulls out gun during fight at Mexican restaurant in Melrose

By Laura Schweizer
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was arrested after pulling a gun on four people at a Mexican restaurant in Melrose earlier this month.

Metro police reported it happened after a physical and verbal altercation at Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant on Eighth Avenue South. Angelica Onate, 26, was said to be fighting with another person just outside the doorway of the restaurant.

Angelica Onate (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)
According to arrest affidavits, three people attempted to break up the fight, then Onate went to her vehicle and pulled out a pistol. She reportedly pointed the gun at all four victims and waved it around. The incident was captured on video on one of the victim’s cell phone.

The victims told police they were in fear for their lives when Ornate pointed the gun at them.

Onate was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

