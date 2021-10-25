Titans remain atop AFC South, climb to top of conference after Week 7

Not only did the Tennessee Titans keep their lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings after their Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but Tennessee also sits tied atop the conference.

The Titans maintained their two-game lead over the Colts, who were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, 30-18.

Here’s a look at the full AFC South standings after the Titans and Colts won, the Houston Texans lost, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a bye.

1. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

4. Houston Texans (1-6)

And, don’t look now, but the Titans are tied for the best record in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincy crushed Baltimore on Sunday, 41-17, and the Raiders won, also, 33-22, over the Philadelphia Eagles. If the playoffs started today, the Titans would own the No. 3 seed and would host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a look at AFC playoff picture (seeds one through seven make the playoffs):

1. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

3. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

5. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

7. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

In the hunt:

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

New England Patriots (3-4)

Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Denver Broncos (3-4)

We fully expect the Chiefs to move up into one of these playoff spots at some point. The good news for Tennessee is that they now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Kansas City and Buffalo.

There’s a long way to go, but the Titans are in a great spot to not only secure a home playoff game, but quite possibly home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Up next for the Titans will be the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 8. The Titans won the pair’s first meeting back in Week 3, 25-16. With another win, Tennessee can practically shut the door on the AFC South.