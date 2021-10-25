CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans remain atop AFC South, climb to top of conference after Week 7

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXOxS_0cbojtLS00

Not only did the Tennessee Titans keep their lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings after their Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but Tennessee also sits tied atop the conference.

The Titans maintained their two-game lead over the Colts, who were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, 30-18.

Here’s a look at the full AFC South standings after the Titans and Colts won, the Houston Texans lost, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a bye.

1. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

4. Houston Texans (1-6)

And, don’t look now, but the Titans are tied for the best record in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincy crushed Baltimore on Sunday, 41-17, and the Raiders won, also, 33-22, over the Philadelphia Eagles. If the playoffs started today, the Titans would own the No. 3 seed and would host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a look at AFC playoff picture (seeds one through seven make the playoffs):

1. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

3. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

5. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

7. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

In the hunt:

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

New England Patriots (3-4)

Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Denver Broncos (3-4)

We fully expect the Chiefs to move up into one of these playoff spots at some point. The good news for Tennessee is that they now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Kansas City and Buffalo.

There’s a long way to go, but the Titans are in a great spot to not only secure a home playoff game, but quite possibly home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Up next for the Titans will be the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 8. The Titans won the pair’s first meeting back in Week 3, 25-16. With another win, Tennessee can practically shut the door on the AFC South.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Afc South#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cincy#The Los Angeles Chargers#New England Patriots
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs who are on notice after embarrassing loss to Titans

The Chiefs were throttled by the Titans in Week 7 and these Kansas City players are definitely on notice as key contributors to the team’s issues. It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. With fans already skeptical of how the team had looked through six games, they went on the road to Tennessee and got trashed by the Titans, 27-3.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs And Titans Set For Potential AFC Playoff Preview

It’s an NFL matchup full of contrasts. The Kansas City Chiefs reached the mountaintop in Super Bowl LIV while the Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first world championship. Ironically, the Chiefs ended the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes during the 2019 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs draw strength from...
NFL
FOX Sports

Monday Night Football top plays: Henry, Titans top Bills in wild AFC clash

In the final matchup of Week 7, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Monday Night Football. With just 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Bills went for it on fourth-and-1 at the 3-yard line, and the Titans' defense came up with a huge stop to seal the 34-31 victory.
NFL
FanSided

How long will the Titans control the AFC Playoff picture?

As the Kansas City Chiefs struggle and the Tennessee Titans are thriving, the balance with the AFC playoff picture has shifted this season. With the Tennessee Titans running through their foes to get the season started, they’re in a great position to take control of the AFC. That’s especially true as the Kansas City Chiefs continue to find new ways to lose and disappoint their fans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy