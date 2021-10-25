CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people Monday, the second blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country. The bus was traveling from Kampala, the capital, to the western part of Uganda. Police said in a...

KTVZ

Deaths and injuries reported in Uganda blast amid heightened terror threat

At least one person has died and several others were injured after an explosion in Uganda‘s capital Kampala, the country’s President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet Sunday. “The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in Kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person...
AFRICA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan — A roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least one officer and wounding 15 other people, mostly civilians, a provincial minister said. The attack happened outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

IS-linked Group Carried Out Uganda 'Suicide' Bus Attack: Police

A suicide bomber from a group linked to the Islamic State triggered Monday's bloody bus explosion near the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said Tuesday, adding extremists were suspected of plotting a major new attack. The attack that wounded several people appears connected to another bombing on Saturday in Kampala that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yoweri Museveni
TheDailyBeast

Explosion in Uganda Kills At Least 1, Injures 7 in Alleged Terrorist Attack

A restaurant in Uganda was targeted by an alleged terrorist attack with an explosion that killed at least one person and injured seven, reports the AP. On Twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said three people entered a popular Kampala eatery on Saturday evening and left a package in kaveera, a plastic banned in the country, which proceeded to explode. “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident,” tweeted President Museveni. “They will give us more information later.” He urged the public to refrain from any panic, promising to “defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” Though they haven’t named which terrorist group committed the attack, some Ugandans fear possible similarities to the 2010 bombing by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, also in Kampala, that killed over 70 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Uganda bomb blast

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and five more were injured in an explosion in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni said. Museveni wrote on Twitter that he had been briefed that three people left an explosive in a plastic bag in the capital city, where the explosion took place on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

At least 14 Iranian Officers Killed in Double Damascus Bus Blast

At least 14 people were killed and several others were wounded in central Damascus on Wednesday morning in an explosion on a Syrian military bus, Syrian state TV reported. According to additional reports from Syrian and Lebanese outlets, the casualties were Iranian officers. Syrian state TV showed footage of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Uganda
