CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Uganda investigating Islamist link to bombing after IS responsibility claim

By Elias Biryabarema
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B3ee_0cboeH8Z00
Ugandan police members and explosives experts secure the scene of an explosion in Komamboga, a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala, Uganda October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

KAMPALA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Monday it was investigating whether fighters allied with the militant group Islamic State (IS) had carried out a bombing in Kampala on Saturday night that killed one person and injured three others.

The bomb, set off in a restaurant in a suburb on the northern outskirts of the capital, killing a 20-year-old waitress, was an improvised device made from nails and other metal fragments, according to the police.

Islamic state claimed responsibility for the blast in a statement posted on a Telegram channel late on Sunday.

The police said their investigations pointed to "an act of domestic terror".

"The attack was perpetrated by criminals that intend to terrorise the country and the people of Uganda," Abbas Byakagaba, the director for counter-terrorism, told a press conference on Monday.

Byakagaba said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an IS-linked militant group, was one potential perpetrator.

The ADF has operated in dense forests in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo across the border with Uganda for more than three decades and began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014.

It has publicly aligned itself with Islamic State, although a June report from the United Nations found no evidence of direct support from Islamic State for the ADF.

ADF fighters have in the past been blamed for assassinations and attacks in Uganda. In July, the government blamed it for the attempted assassination of a government minister.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told the press conference they believed the ADF had sleeper cells in the country and that they had arrested 13 of its collaborators last week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mali army frees three kidnapped Chinese construction workers

BAMAKO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Security forces in Mali have freed three Chinese nationals abducted from a construction site in the north of the country in July, the presidency said on Monday. On July 17, the three Chinese nationals from the COVEC construction company were seized by unknown gunmen alongside...
CHINA
persecution.org

Terrorist Group Blamed for Two Bombings in Uganda

10/28/2021 Uganda (International Christian Concern) –Police in Uganda are currently investigating two explosions that took place in the country’s capital, Kampala. On Saturday, an explosion at a bar left a 20-year-old waitress dead and several others injured. Then on Monday, a bomb went off on a bus, injuring several and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

IS-linked group carried out Uganda 'suicide' bus attack: police

A suicide bomber from a group linked to the Islamic State triggered Monday's bloody bus explosion near the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said Tuesday, adding extremists were suspected of plotting a major new attack. The attack that wounded several people appears connected to another bombing on Saturday in Kampala that killed one person, police added. Monday's blast in Lungala was a "suicide bomb attack, where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The 23-year-old assailant who wore a suicide vest and belt was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), he added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Islamist#Kampala#The United Nations#Islamic State For The Adf
primenewsghana.com

Uganda: One killed in bomb attack at Kampala bar

One person has been killed and three others injured in a bomb attack in Uganda's capital, Kampala. The explosion happened at a bar on Saturday night, killing a 20-year-old waitress and scattering panicked revellers on to the street outside. Three suspected bombers disguised themselves as customers before planting the explosives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Uganda bomb blast

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and five more were injured in an explosion in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni said. Museveni wrote on Twitter that he had been briefed that three people left an explosive in a plastic bag in the capital city, where the explosion took place on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
IBTimes

Ethiopian Forces Retreat From Strategic Town: Residents

Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents told AFP on Saturday following heavy fighting and power outages in the city. If confirmed, the fall of the town to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) would be a major blow to the...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Raid on alleged Brazil bank robbers leaves 25 dead: police

Twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP. "There are 25 criminals who have died, and no injuries," a federal highway police source told AFP. The operation by 50 officers, in conjunction with the Military Police, took place near the city of Varginha. Then, "when we started the operation, we were shot at, so the military had to respond to the unjust attack to protect their lives," Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Police Special Operations Battalion, told a briefing in Minas Gerais.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Liberal senator Gerard Rennick to withhold vote in protest against Covid vaccine mandates

Queensland senator Gerard Rennick will withhold his vote from the Coalition until the government stops supporting vaccine mandates and provides immediate assistance to people who have suffered adverse affects from Covid-19 vaccines. According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the protective benefits of Covid vaccines “far outweigh the potential risks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy