New Zealand witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it recorded the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began.The country reported 94 cases, of which 87 were from its largest city, Auckland, while seven were recorded in the nearby Waikato district, taking the total number of infections in the current outbreak to 2,099. The new grim milestone eclipsed the previously high of 89 Covid-19 cases in a day, reported about 18 months ago in April 2020.Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 4,794 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand. The country has...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO