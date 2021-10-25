CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announce arrest in Double Homicide

 14 days ago

BPD

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announce the arrest of two suspects for the murders of 26 year-old Brian Christopher Palmer and 33 year-old Darrin Tyrell Stewart that occurred on August 5, 2021 in the 4300 Block of Flowerton Road.

On August 5, 2021, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a vehicle with two unconscious men inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the men to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

BPD Homicide detectives along with members of the ATF investigated this double murder and through their extensive investigation, they were able to connect and arrest two suspects. Based on the investigation, and in consultation with the Baltimore City state’s Attorney’s Office, warrants were authorized for the arrest of two individuals.

On October 14, 2021, 20 year-old Raekwon Montre Griffin was arrested and on October 18, 2021, 22 year-old Montay Daris Shuler was arrested. Both men have been charged with the 1st Degree Murder.

Griffin and Shuler are currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail.

Comments / 43

Bill's Mafia.
9d ago

WAIT!!! WHAT??? YOU mean to tell me that those 2 young, sweet, inocent, pillars of the community were black????? I'm shocked!!! NOT.... That's ALL that is in Baltimore City.

Reply(1)
4
Shoottheleadersfirst
9d ago

The ATF are the only ones policing in Baltimore. The city has neutered the police to the point they are usess. Mayor Scott and friends have a war on law enforcement. Criminals are safer than ever.

Reply(1)
3
James Shipman
13d ago

condolences to the family and friends🙏🕊..... YOUR WILL be done with the murderers GOD in JESUS name AMEN ❗🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏🕊🙏❗❗❗

Reply
2
 

