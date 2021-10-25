Baltimore Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announce arrest in Double Homicide

BPD

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announce the arrest of two suspects for the murders of 26 year-old Brian Christopher Palmer and 33 year-old Darrin Tyrell Stewart that occurred on August 5, 2021 in the 4300 Block of Flowerton Road.

On August 5, 2021, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a vehicle with two unconscious men inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the men to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

BPD Homicide detectives along with members of the ATF investigated this double murder and through their extensive investigation, they were able to connect and arrest two suspects. Based on the investigation, and in consultation with the Baltimore City state’s Attorney’s Office, warrants were authorized for the arrest of two individuals.

On October 14, 2021, 20 year-old Raekwon Montre Griffin was arrested and on October 18, 2021, 22 year-old Montay Daris Shuler was arrested. Both men have been charged with the 1st Degree Murder.

Griffin and Shuler are currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail.