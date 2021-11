My MacMail and MacOS 12.01 are no longer automatically loading images. Instead I get a message box across the top of the email that read "Your network preferences prevent content from loading privately" and a button appears on the far right called "load content directly". Unfortunately it only works for that one instance, it does NOT resolve the problem. I can not find anything in the Network Preferences not in Mail's preferences that will fix this issue. An earlier OS fix under Mail/Preference/Viewing no longer seems to exist in MacOS 12.01.

