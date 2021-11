More than 20,000 investors are now signed up with Croatian peer-to-peer lender Robo.cash. Robo.cash writes in a blog post that the month of October 2021 made them happy with a new milestone: over 20k investors have now registered on the Robo.cash platform. The platform’s management noted that they really appreciate that you share your financial goals with them.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO