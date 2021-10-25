CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Common ‘kissing disease’ among teens may trigger multiple sclerosis

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (StudyFinds)— Mononucleosis, which many simply refer to as “mono” or the “kissing disease,” may be the reason some people develop multiple sclerosis later in life. A team in Sweden finds this common infection among children and teens significantly increases the risk of developing MS as an adult. Doctors...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Parkinson's vs. Multiple Sclerosis: Similarities and Differences

Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis are neurodegenerative diseases that affect your brain and spinal cord. Multiple sclerosis occurs when your immune system attacks cells that cover your nerves. Parkinson’s is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in a part of your brain called the substantia nigra. Keep reading as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Occupational Therapy: What You Need To Know

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. In MS, the body’s immune system attacks the myelin, or protective coating, of the nerves. When the nerves are damaged by these attacks, lesions form and disrupt the normal signals from the body to the brain. Depending on where the lesions form, a variety of symptoms can occur, including numbness, tingling, vision problems, and difficulty walking.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Fighting multiple sclerosis with cold

In evolutionary biology, the "life history theory," first proposed in the 1950s, postulates that when the environment is favorable, the resources used by any organism are devoted for growth and reproduction. Conversely, in a hostile environment, resources are transferred to so-called maintenance programs, such as energy conservation and defense against external attacks. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) developed this idea to a specific field of medicine: the erroneous activation of the immune system that causes autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Immune System#Autoimmune Disease#Puberty#Ms#University College London
FOX2Now

5 common falsehoods surrounding Alzheimer’s disease

ST. LOUIS – November is Alzheimer’s awareness month and there are five common falsehoods surrounding the disease. ALZHEIMER’S IS JUST PART OF GETTING OLDER. FALSE!. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking, language skills, and the ability to carry out simple tasks. It’s not the same as regular age-related memory loss, such as occasional forgetfulness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Risk factors ID'd for conversion from RIS to multiple sclerosis

(HealthDay)—Three factors are associated with an increased risk for onset of clinical symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) among individuals with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS), according to a study published online Oct. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Christine Lebrun-Frénay, M.D., from the Université Nice Côte d'Azur in France, and colleagues used...
SCIENCE
kyma.com

Health Minute: Actress opens up about multiple sclerosis

"Introducing Selma Blair" showcases the battle of an autoimmune disease. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In this segment of 'Health Minute,' we learn of actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The documentary "Introducing Selma Blair," features the raw and vulnerable struggles of living with an autoimmune diease. The documentary is...
CELEBRITIES
pharmacytimes.com

What To Know About Multiple Sclerosis as a Pharmacist

Pharmacy Times spoke with neurologist Dr. Tirisham Gyang and pharmacist Dr. Margaret Hansen about multiple sclerosis, including diagnosis, treatment options, and the role of the pharmacist in patient care. Pharmacy Times spoke with neurologist Dr. Tirisham Gyang and pharmacist Dr. Margaret Hansen about multiple sclerosis, including diagnosis, treatment options, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Some Clarity Around Multiple Sclerosis and COVID-19

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm Stephen Krieger from Mount Sinai in New York, reporting for Medscape on the recent European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) congress held in October 2021. Unfortunately, ECTRIMS 2021 did not take place in Vienna as originally planned,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms Ease at Cold Temperatures in Mice

In autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis, an organism mounts an energetically costly and misdirected inflammatory immune response against its own organs. Multiple sclerosis is the most common autoimmune disease of the central nervous system where myelin, a protective insulating sheath surrounding nerve cells that aids...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seasonal variability of serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D on multiple sclerosis onset

Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). However, its effect on the age of disease onset remains unclear. This study examines the relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and age of first symptom onset among recently diagnosed MS patients. Serum 25(OH)D was measured from forty MS patients sampled near disease onset. After correcting seasonal variability, the association between 25(OH)D levels, along with other clinical measures such as IgG index, and age at MS onset was examined using multivariable linear regression. Serum 25(OH)D was not correlated with age at onset (P"‰>"‰0.5). We observed bias among previously reported associations between 25(OH)D and MS disease measures resulting from non-random distribution of sampling by season. After correcting for seasonal 25(OH)D and other clinical measures, only CSF IgG index remained significantly associated with age at disease onset (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 5.35, P"‰="‰0.028). In summary, we observed no association between age at onset and serum 25(OH)D levels but observed a negative correlation with CSF IgG index, although this will require further investigation.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Vibration Training for Multiple Sclerosis

Summary: Vibration training not only improved physical symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis, but it also improved cognitive functions including memory capacity and executive function. Source: Georgia State University. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disease that affects the body’s central nervous system. It can limit a person’s mobility, impair...
FITNESS
Real Health

Multiple Sclerosis Onset Possibly Linked to Earlier Infection

Doctors don’t fully understand why some people develop multiple sclerosis (MS), a disabling autoimmune disease with symptoms that vary from person to person. However, researchers have found that glandular fever in youth between ages 11 and 19 was linked to a significant rise in MS risk after age 20, according to new study findings published in the journal JAMA Network Open, reports TheConversation.com.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

7 Surprising Facts About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease. Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells, leading to damage in the affected area of the body. In MS, the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath covering nerve fibers of the central nervous system (CNS). The CNS consists...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) 2021 Annual Meeting

Cannabis Misconceptions Still Common Among MS Clinicians Despite important implications in the management of MS, clinicians often have little training or knowledge of the wide variations of cannabis. Medscape Medical News, Jun 05, 2020. Telerehabilitation May Be Effective in MS Telerehabilitation is safe, may offer functional benefits comparable to those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy