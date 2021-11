The company's innovative products and technology include its patent pending real-time odds modeling and simulation system, which employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use. This system was recently nominated for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards in the Innovative Use of Technology category. A popular new product is its free-to-play Esports Games app, which has over 100,000 downloads on Apple and Google since launching in May 2021. Esports Technologies also has a patent-pending live streaming wagering technology, which allows sports and esports fans to wager in real time across live streaming platforms, in addition to several other innovations currently in development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO