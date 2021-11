OK, Ciara's Halloween costume is definitely one of our favorites this year! On Friday, the singer posted an Instagram video of herself dressed up as none other than Selena Quintanilla. Of course, this isn't the first time a star has channeled the Queen of Tejano Music, but Ciara truly went above and beyond with her costume, giving us a performance of Selena's iconic "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to go along with it. "Me llamo SELENA!! Welcome to my show! Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💃🏽 #Halloween," Ciara captioned the video. Between the outfit, the hair, the signature red lipstick, and the performance, Ciara truly nailed it!

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO