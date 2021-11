The agent of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is continuing to shop around to try and find the best deal for his client, according to a report. Kessie has been at the centre of attention from both fans and the media lately as he is yet to sign a renewal with Milan, and his contract now has less than nine months to run on it with nothing to suggest a renewal is imminent. In the meantime the Ivorian continues to be linked with a number of big clubs as he could end up being a prized opportunity on the market.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO