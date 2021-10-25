CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sudan's Beja tribes plan end shutdowns in east, Al-Hadath says

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns which have curtailed the fuel supply of the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Port Sudan blockade being lifted for one month

KHARTOUM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A blockade of Port Sudan by Beja tribesman will be lifted for one month starting on Monday, a tribal official said. Barricades at the port, as well as on the main road to Khartoum, were being lifted from Monday morning, said Abdallah Abushar, secretary for the tribal body organizing the blockade. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Tribal group lifts blockade of Sudan's main port one week after coup

KHARTOUM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A tribal group announced on Monday it would temporarily lift a six-week blockade on Sudan's main seaport, a week after the military took power in a coup. Opponents of last week's military takeover had accused the army of engineering the blockade of Port Sudan to...
AFRICA
Agriculture Online

Brazil's govt sees no reports of trucker blockades amid threats of protest

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's infrastructure ministry said on Monday that there are no reports of blockades on federal roads or strategic logistic points amid threats of protests by truck drivers in the country. According to the ministry, there were only two active concentration points for protests on Monday...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Sudan's Ousted PM Says Solution Hinges On Return Of Govt: Ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. Hamdok spoke during a meeting at his home, where he is under effective house arrest, with the ambassadors...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Sudan#Reuters#Al Hadath Tv
Shore News Network

Hope for path out of Sudan’s crisis in days, U.N. envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – National and international mediation efforts working to solve Sudan’s political crisis are expected to bear fruit in coming days, the U.N. special envoy said on Monday. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet a week ago and arrested key politicians. Hamdok remains under...
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil truckers protest high fuel prices, no major disruptions reported

(Adds Cargonave statement) SANTOS, Brazil, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian truckers protesting high fuel prices have not disrupted any of the country's logistics with no federal roads or ports blocked, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Monday. Citing data from the federal highway police updated around noon, the ministry's latest statement...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Lebanon PM warns country on ‘downhill slope’ as diplomatic spat with Gulf countries worsens

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Sudan’s coup has shattered the hopes of its 2019 revolution

Last week in Sudan, two years disappeared in a flash. Two years of working to bring Sudan in from the cold after almost three decades of isolation. Two years of trying to establish a civilian government. Two years of mourning those who had died in Sudan’s revolution to oust Omar al-Bashir. And two years of tentative hope that perhaps these deaths had not been in vain. In the end, all that mattered was that it was two years during which the military grew tired of partnering with civilians in a transitional power-sharing agreement. Last week, the army seized power in a coup that erased everything the Sudanese people had gained since Bashir’s military government was toppled in 2019.
WORLD
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Sudan’s political turmoil

(Reuters) – The military has seized power in Sudan, derailing a transition that began after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following popular protests in 2019. Below is a timeline of the country’s political upheavals:. Dec 19, 2018 – Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy