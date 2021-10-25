CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revealed: How Facebook promoted QAnon to a 'North Carolina mom'

Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaked Facebook documents detail how an internal experiment showed how the company...

qctimes.com

Washington Examiner

North Carolina case shows how to defeat corporate wokeness

Corporations across the country are implementing discriminatory human resources policies that are dividing our nation. One jury in North Carolina just pushed back. David Duvall had been a senior vice president of marketing and communications at Novant Health for five years when the 29,000-employee healthcare provider began implementing “Goal 2 of Phase 2” of its internal Diversity and Inclusion plan. At the beginning of 2018, Duvall’s boss, Novant’s chief consumer officer, had seven direct reports. All of them, including Duvall, were white men. This did not fit with Novant’s Diversity and Inclusion plan, which required diversity at the senior level.
North Carolina State
restorationnewsmedia.com

COVID spread plummeting in North Carolina

RALEIGH — The spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in recent weeks, according to data released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. For the first time since mid-July, the state reported two consecutive days of new daily cases below 1,500. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by more than 35%. Hospitalizations, which have declined by 37% in the last 14 days, are at their lowest levels in nearly three months.
Telegraph

Facebook and Instagram ‘promote online violence against women’

Facebook and Instagram promote online violence against women, an investigation has found. Despite insisting that they are trying to find and remove abuse on their platforms “more quickly”, a BBC Panorama investigation revealed that the social media giants continue to promote content hostile to women. A total of 97 per...
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Fed Its Own Researchers QAnon Garbage

Facebook researchers created a dummy profile for a fictitious conservative woman named Carol Smith in 2019, and within two days the social network was steering her towards QAnon. The site recommended she join groups dedicated to conspiracy theories of various flavors within a week despite the fact that the researchers had only indicated she was interested in politics, parenting, and Christianity, according to NBC. The researchers compiled their findings on the “barrage of extreme, conspiratorial, and graphic content” in a report titled “Carol’s Journey to QAnon.” The report was part of a trove of documents made public by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who testified to Congress last week that the social networking company has long prioritized profits and growth over the safety of its users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed Haugen’s descriptions.
#Qanon
104.3 WOW Country

Meridian Moms Are Using This Facebook Group To Uplift Mothers

"The first 40 years of motherhood are the hardest." That phrase is printed on a magnet that resides on my mom's fridge. It's only as funny as it is because it's true. From the moment your kids are born, raising them is hard. Sleep deprivation, self doubt, whatever damage your parents did to you--all things you have to contend with while figuring out and trying your best to raise a happy, healthy kid with at the very least less emotional trauma than was inflicted on you as you grew up. It's exhausting. And even when your kids are adults, you never stop worrying about them. That bit I know from my own mother and her experience with 4 now adult children, one of which just turned 40 years old.
The Markup

Leaked Facebook Documents Reveal How Company Failed on Election Promise

Leaked internal Facebook documents show that a combination of technical miscommunications and high-level decisions led to one of the social media giant’s biggest broken promises of the 2020 election—that it would stop recommending political groups to users. The Markup first revealed on Jan. 19 that Facebook was continuing to recommend...
WITN

Researchers study how climate change impacts North Carolina

Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital. Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital. PruittHealth works new contract managing state’s nursing homes for veterans. Updated: 5 hours ago. The five-year contract for the Georgia-based company includes a larger fee for managing North...
WNCT

Just how many registered hunters are there in North Carolina?

With a 3 million year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity. Stacker compiled a complete list of the states with the most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from the Census as […]
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower calls for Mark Zuckerberg to step down as chief

Facebook whistleblower and former product manager Frances Haugen has urged Mark Zuckerberg to step down as company chief, saying it could be stronger with someone willing to focus on user safety at the helm. The 37-year-old former employee, who leaked thousands of the company’s internal documents and accused Facebook of prioritising profits over people’s safety, said it was “unlikely the company will change if he [Zuckerberg] remains CEO”.“I hope that he can see there’s so much good he can do in the world and maybe it’s a chance for someone else to take the reins. I think Facebook would...
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
wcti12.com

Illegal distillery busted in North Carolina

PARKTON, Robeson County — Police took down an illegal moonshine operation in North Carolina. North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation after receiving information of an illegal distillery operating out of a Parkton home. The investigation resulted in a search warrant and...
