Environment

Greenhouse Gas Levels Reach New Record High: UN

By Robin MILLARD
 7 days ago
Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday in a stark warning ahead of the COP26 summit about worsening global warming. The UN's blunt report comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the COP26 host, said he was "very worried" that...

Moderna Seeks To Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2030

Boston-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. announced Monday that is aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions globally by 2030. “We believe that each corporation around the world needs to be part of the solution in addressing climate change and our first step is to commit to net-zero carbon emissions,” chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a press release.
Last seven years on track to be hottest on record: UN

The years from 2015 to 2021 are on track to be the seven hottest on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on Sunday, warning that the planet was heading into "uncharted territory".  Based on data for the first nine months of the year, the WMO said 2021 was likely to be between the fifth and seventh warmest year on record -- despite the cooling effect of the La Nina phenomenon that lowered temperatures at the beginning of the year.
Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
COP26 Climate Summit 'Last, Best Hope' To Meet 1.5C Target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. The Glasgow gathering, which runs to November 12, comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across...
Person
Boris Johnson
COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
G20 Backs Key Climate Target As UN Talks Open

G20 leaders on Sunday committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but campaigners slammed a "lack of ambition" as make-or-break UN climate talks opened in Glasgow. Following a two-day meeting in Rome, the Group of 20 major economies agreed that keeping that goal --...
'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe.Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to 200 kilograms, or 440 pounds — to the reinforced metal frame of his bike. Driving mostly at night to avoid the police and the heat, he transports the coal 16 kilometers (10 miles) to traders who pay him $2. Thousands of others do the same.This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods...
World Leaders In Glasgow For 'Last, Best Hope' Climate Summit

More than 120 world leaders meet in Glasgow on Monday in a "last, best hope" to tackle the climate crisis and avert a looming global disaster. "It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to tell them, according to extracts from his speech.
What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry

As the Glasgow climate conference begins, and the time we have to avert a climate crisis narrows, it is time to revisit successful First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry. Like the current fight to avert a climate catastrophe, these battles are good, old-fashioned, come-from-behind, David-versus-Goliath examples we can all learn from. The Jabiluka campaign is a good example. In the late 1990s, a mining company, Energy Resources of Australia, was planning to expand its Kakadu uranium mine into Jabiluka, land belonging to Mirarr Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory. The adjacent Ranger Uranium mine had been operating for 20...
The Latest: Attenborough: Earth's stable climate is breaking

GLASGOW, Scotland — British naturalist David Attenborough gave leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow a brief lesson is the fragility of the planet and humanity’s dependence on the natural world. The 95-year-old documentary-maker, who was announced at Monday’s ceremonial opening as the “people’s advocate,” spoke ahead of presidents...
Leaders can 'make or break hope' for climate salvation

Across 25 UN climate conferences since 1995, only twice have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to confront the spectre of global warming. As they do so again Monday in Glasgow, an unspoken question looms: Copenhagen or Paris? Will COP26, in other words, more closely resemble the Danish diplomatic debacle of 2009, or the triumph that six years later led to the first climate treaty in which all nations vowed to shrink their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth's rising temperature? Either way, few would doubt that the hope of keeping the planet livable for future generations rests squarely in their hands. Something else is certain, according to a mountain of scientific evidence: the world has dithered for so long that half-measures will not do.
G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
Reaching net zero is every minister's problem. Here's how they can make better decisions

The federal government has finally committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 – a target Prime Minister Scott Morrison will take to this week’s crucial United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. Though unlegislated, the target represents a rare moment of bipartisanship in Australia’s climate wars, and brings the federal government into line with the states’ and territories’ own net-zero targets. Yet the target is much closer to a ceasefire than a peace treaty. Without changes to how climate policy gets done in Australia, there will be many more skirmishes about how we should get to net zero, and how much carbon we...
