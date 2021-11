A gang related shooting at a Yakima intersection on Thursday night resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man. Police are searching for two suspects responsible for the fatal shooting reported at about 6:00 pm Thursday at the intersection of South 20th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police the 18-year-old victim exchanged words with 2 men who then shot the 18-year-old man and ran away. The teen then fell into the westbound lanes of Nob Hill Blvd. where people tried to help him until medics and police arrived. The man died at the scene. Capt. Jay Seely says officers spent more than 2 hours searching for the suspects along with a K9 officer but no arrests were made.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO