Spain-based Singular Bank has announced it will take over the private banking unit of the Switzerland-based bank UBS in Spain. As part of the transaction, which has already been signed, the two companies have also agreed to develop a strategic partnership that gives clients access to UBS products, investment solutions and services. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, after the necessary approval from the relevant authorities.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO