After figuring out what an air fryer is and, equally as important, which is the best air fryer, the number one question prospective air fryer-owners have is usually "What can I make with one?" The truth is: so much! Crunchy snacks, juicy main courses and mouthwatering desserts that are easy to make, even if you are a beginner. The best part is that there's less clean up since you are are eliminating the need for a ton of oil — making it a healthier option as well! From Mediterranean chicken bowls to homemade cannolis, here are the best air fryer recipes you have to taste for yourself. Quick note: some of these recipes call for an oven or a grill, but you can make them in the air fryer instead. Experiment with temps and cooking times according to how cooked and crispy you like it!

