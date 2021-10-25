Revealed: How Facebook promoted QAnon to a 'North Carolina mom'

"The first 40 years of motherhood are the hardest." That phrase is printed on a magnet that resides on my mom's fridge. It's only as funny as it is because it's true. From the moment your kids are born, raising them is hard. Sleep deprivation, self doubt, whatever damage your parents did to you--all things you have to contend with while figuring out and trying your best to raise a happy, healthy kid with at the very least less emotional trauma than was inflicted on you as you grew up. It's exhausting. And even when your kids are adults, you never stop worrying about them. That bit I know from my own mother and her experience with 4 now adult children, one of which just turned 40 years old.

