In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO