Movies

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, October 25th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. We have a new #1 movie at the...

ktwb.com

hot967.fm

CELEBRITY TRASH – Monday, October 25th 2021

ALEC BALDWIN has commented after the tragedy where he accidentally killed someone on the set of a movie with a prop gun. It’s still unclear who’s responsible, but the assistant director reportedly told him it was a safe gun. James Michael Tyler who played Gunther, the Central Perk barista, on...
CELEBRITIES
937theeagle.com

What to Watch This Week October 25th

Here's what to watch this week at home and in theaters. Netflix: October 26th Netflix Series Sex: Unzipped; October 27th Netflix Films Hypnotic and Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2, Netflix Series Sintonia: Season 2; October 28th Netflix Series Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3, Netflix Documentary The Motive; October 29th Netflix Series Colin in Black & White, Mythomaniac: Season 2, The Time it Takes, Netflix Documentary Roaring Twenties Netflix Films Dear Mother and Army of Theives.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu discusses "self-doubts" over the show

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has candidly discussed how "emotionally taxing" the BBC show has been thus far. The TV presenter has been competing with professional partner Kai Widdrington, and while she's not been in real danger of elimination, there has been a physical and emotional toll of being on Strictly.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS

