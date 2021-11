David Moyes says he is in the dark over potential new investment at West Ham but added: “It sounds as if something is happening.”Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky is understood to be in talks with West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold over a deal to buy a stake in the club.The Hammers have yet to formally comment on the potential deal, which would surely boost Moyes’ transfer kitty if it went through.When quizzed on the negotiations at his pre-match press conference, West Ham boss Moyes said: “(I’ve heard) just the same rumours you have heard.“I do not know...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO