Decline and Near Fall of Italy's Monte Dei Paschi, the World's Oldest Bank

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) - A deal for the Italian government to sell Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit collapsed on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-italy-unicredit-set-call-off-talks-over-monte-dei-paschi-sources-2021-10-23/#:~:text=LONDON%2FMILAN%2C%20Oct%2024%20(,Tuscan%20bank%20to%20private%20hands after the two sides failed to agree terms. That leaves Rome still struggling to find a solution for the Tuscan lender it has spent billions of euros on since...

whtc.com

Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase collapse

(Reuters) – Italy’s government and UniCredit have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday. “Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Talks Collapse Over Sale of Italian Bank Monte dei Paschi

The collapse of the negotiations is a blow to the government headed by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, which needs to reprivatize the bank by April under an agreement struck with European authorities when Rome rescued the Tuscan bank in 2017. UniCredit, headed by mergers and acquisitions banking...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal

Could apply scheme offered to UniCredit in standalone plan. Talks hit valuation gap of 2.3-3.5 bln euros -source. Italy on Sunday ended talks with UniCredit over the sale of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in a major setback to years-long efforts by the Rome government to return the ailing Tuscan bank to private hands.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Reuters

Euro zone banks see a further drop in soured debt: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect a further drop in the amount of soured loans on their books, a projection that may be overly optimistic given that some firms still suffer from the impact of the pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. “All banks basically...
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Santander Bank#Dei#Oldest Bank#Milan#Reuters#Italian#Monte#Unicredit#Tuscan#Mps#Spanish#Jpmorgan#The Bank Of Italy#Treasury#European#Octobe
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Over 100 Global Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York […]
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

France Pushes Back Deadline for Fishing Row Sanctions

GLASGOW (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday his government was postponing implementation of sanctions on Britain over a fishing row until the end of Tuesday while the two sides discuss fresh proposals to resolve the dispute. France alleges Britain is not honouring a post-Brexit deal on access...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Argentina, Fortescue Unveil $8.4 Billion Green Hydrogen Investment Plan

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is planning what could be up to an $8.4 billion "green hydrogen" investment in Argentina, the South American country's government said on Monday after a meeting between the businessman and President Alberto Fernandez. Forrest, whose Fortescue Metals Group Ltd aims to become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Leader Edano to Step Down - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yukio Edano, the head of Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said on Tuesday he would step down to take responsibility for the loss of parliamentary seats in Sunday's lower house elections, public broadcaster NHK said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ASIA
US News and World Report

Allies Like U.S. Technology, Dislike Its Health Care, Race Relations

People in countries closely allied with the United States view America positively for its technological savvy and its entertainment industries, but negatively for its health care system, race relations and as a model for a healthy democracy, a global survey finds. The findings, released on Monday by the nonpartisan Pew...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai’s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city’s top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month’s “Time Out -DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom’s ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: “Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You’ve Never Imagined”.The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city where concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making are in abundance; where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf capitals...
MIDDLE EAST

