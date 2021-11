Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Just because you haven’t spent your whole life running doesn’t mean that you can’t give it a try now, no matter what phase of life you’re in. Karen Bei, mom of runner Sara Hall (the second-fastest U.S. marathoner of all-time), had no interest in running until she reached her 50s. With her three kids all out of the house and starting lives of their own, she had more free time on her hands. And as many women in their middle years can attest, it just feels better as we age to tend more to our fitness and overall well being.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO