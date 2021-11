On the top deck of Golden Horizon, I watched as great reams of sails were unfurled over each of the masts – a feat of choreography by a crew tasked with manipulating ropes as passengers moved in to watch. From speakers came a rousing composition of brass and strings. In that moment, on one of the year’s warmest evenings, you could hardly ask for more pomp.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO