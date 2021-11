Insecure never lets us down when it comes showcasing great music. Beyond the show's very relatable storylines about adulting, the HBO series is also well known for its banging soundtracks. Season five premiered on Oct. 24, and it already has us viewers deep in our music bags. Just from the first episode, we can tell this final season is going to hone in on what the show does best: matching the music to the plot. Whether Insecure is putting us onto new music from up-and-coming artists or throwing it way back to some classic jams, best believe the show is coming with some heat for its final season! Ahead, check out all the songs and artists that are featured on season five of Insecure.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO