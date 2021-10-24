CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)- One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fairborn Saturday night.

According to a release from the Fairborn Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, shortly after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

