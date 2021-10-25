CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominees For The AFSIA Solar Awards 2021 Are ANNOUNCED!

By AFSIA
 7 days ago

AFSIA, the Africa Solar Industry Association is delighted to announce the nominees for the Africa Solar Industry Awards 2021, a special honor this year to recognize individuals and companies whose efforts have resulted in big achievements and promotion of the industry. There are 48 Nominees across 15 categories and spanning a...

