Burundi’s first solar park comes online

By Emiliano Bellini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurundi-based renewable energy company Gigawatt Global Coöperatief U.A. has announced the completion of the country's first large-scale PV plant – a 7.5 MW installation under development since 2015 and for which construction works were announced in 2017. The project was financed by South Africa-based equity investor Inspired Evolution, the...

