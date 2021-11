Bitcoin price is facing hurdles near USD 62,000. Ethereum is stuck below USD 4,400, XRP must clear USD 1.12 for more gains. YOOSHI and SAND are up 55%. Bitcoin price attempted another key upside break above the USD 62,500 and USD 62,650 resistance levels. However, BTC failed to gain strength above USD 62,500 and trimmed gains. It is currently (04:21 UTC) trading below USD 61,500, but it is stable above USD 60,000.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO