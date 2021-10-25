CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingeteam launches INGEPREDICT: a 360º solution for comprehensive predictive maintenance in the energy and industrial sectors

By Ingeteam
 7 days ago

INGEPREDICT facilitates the early detection of faults, poor maintenance or any other deviation that could lead to unplanned downtime with the subsequent additional costs or loss of profit. We have brought together our portfolio of products and services in a compact, cost-saving solution for operation and maintenance, delivering close and immediate...

Nippon Koei and Aquila Capital announce joint acquisition of battery energy storage system in Belgium

Nippon Koei Co. Limited, lead developer of the project, and Aquila Capital have reached an agreement to jointly finance the procurement, final development and operation of the BESS, which is one of the first projects of this type in Europe that meets all the relevant ESG standards and has a strong focus on sustainable construction and operation. YUSO BV, who had instigated the project in 2018 and worked alongside Nippon Koei as co-developer has been appointed optimiser for the BESS for the next 10 years.
Global online inventory of PV systems exceeding 10 kW in size

A group of researchers led by the University of Oxford has combined the use of remote sensing imagery with machine learning and a large cloud computation infrastructure to build a global inventory of PV installations with a power output of at least 10 kW. “We don't distinguish between rooftop, ground-mounted...
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia CEO Takes Aim at Infrastructure Bill, Doubles Down on Facebook Boycott

Patagonia’s Ryan Gellert has taken aim at President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which promotes clean energy but omits paid worker leave. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
#Industrial Sectors#Energy Supply#Predictive Maintenance#Wind Energy#Solution#Ingeteam#Ingepredict#Ingesys#B Acm Suite Software#Cms#Videoscopes#Uptower
Scaling up perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell performance

With perovskite-silicon tandem cells approaching the 30% efficiency mark, there is plenty of interest in bringing this technology into commercial production. Plenty of work has gone into optimizing the perovskite layer itself for long-term performance and large-scale processing; and now scientists are taking a closer look at how the other important processes in silicon cell production could change when deposition of a perovskite layer is added to the process.
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
Tesla places battery grade lithium hydroxide order with Ganfeng

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla has signed a three-year agreement to purchase battery grade lithium hydroxide from producer Ganfeng Lithium, the Chinese supplier this afternoon announced. With Chinese auto industry website Gasgoo on Friday reporting Elon Musk‘s Tesla had placed an order for 45 GWh worth of lithium iron phosphate batteries...
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
IHS Markit Launches Industry's First Fully Hosted, Digital Onboarding Solution for Fund Administrators and Managers

Investor Onboarding digitizes and streamlines collection and creation of subscription, AML, KYC and tax documents for end-to-end fund onboarding. IHS Markit has launched Investor Onboarding, the industry's first fully hosted, digital onboarding platform enabling firms of any size to automate, integrate and centralize onboarding and ongoing compliance obligations, while simultaneously simplifying and accelerating the onboarding experience for investors.
63% of Industrial Sector Will Use LED Lights by 2025

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Welcome to the Thomas Index Report for the week of...
India launches tender for 50 GWh of battery cell output with subsidy support

The Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries has invited bids to develop a cumulative 50 GWh of advance-chemistry battery cell manufacturing units in India under its production-linked incentive scheme. The selected bidders will be supported with fiscal benefits in the form of cash subsidies for production. To be eligible for the...
Why Fleet Managers Turn to Predictive Maintenance

Whether it’s a nationwide delivery service or a local lawn care company, companies that rely on vehicles to get the job done are facing a new speed bump as they wrestle a shortage of new replacement vehicles brought on by a global shortage of semiconductor chips. As with consumers unable...
Defining the Energy Sector

The energy sector is broken down into the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, providing investors a chance to invest in targeted segments of the crude oil industry. The upstream energy segment refers to the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. For example, geologic surveys and any information used to find mineral deposits can be associated with the “exploration” part. Additionally, drilling and bringing oil and natural gas resources to the surface is part of the “production” aspect.
Compressed-air storage for commercial applications

Israel-based underground compressed-air storage specialist Augwind has finalized the construction of its first compressed air storage system for commercial application. 250 kW/1 MWh AirBattery system will be connected to a PV system located nearby and will be used for behind-the-meter services by the collective community of Yahel, in the southern, desert part of Israel.
500 KG Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station, A Milestone in the Hydrogen Energy Industry

With the rapid development of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industries, the increase of public awareness of environmental protection, and the conscious guidance of governments and institutions, the preparation, transportation, and storage of hydrogen energy have become the focus of the world’s attention in the recent years. Meanwhile, the demand for hydrogen refueling facilities is also increasing exponentially.
Longi improves efficiency of its heterojunction cell from 25.82 to 26.30% in just one week

Chinese PV module maker Longi claims it was able to improve the efficiency of its heterojunction solar cell based on an M6 wafer from 25.82 to 26.30% in just one week. The result, which the company says also represents the world’s highest efficiency for a front-back contact (FBC) solar cell, was confirmed, once again, by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).
Riding on PV and energy storage waves, GoodWe’s first-half energy storage inverter shipments match total shipments of the previous year

In recent years, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for renewable energy power generation and industrial energy storage has fallen significantly, making it a highly competitive energy alternative. GoodWe recently released its 2021 Semi-Annual Report. Through the Company's financial report, one can get a picture of the strengthening trends growing...
