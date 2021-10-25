Woman's Doctor: SIDS the leading cause of death in young infants

A grandmother in Alabama who said she was “dancing” with her 6-month-old grandson before he died from shaking has been charged with manslaughter. Charlotte Simpson, 46, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death. A GoFundMe page identifies the baby as Xander Myers. The coroner says the infant died from a homicide, with the cause of death being “bilateral subdural hematoma from shaking.” According to a deposition taken shortly after the arrest, “Charlotte admitted to dancing around while holding her grandson in different positions while inside her home within hours of the 911 call.” Myers’ other grandmother, Shari Jones, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “We will miss our sweet baby so much.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO