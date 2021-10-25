CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Woman's Doctor: SIDS the leading cause of death in young infants

By Editorials
Wbaltv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDS refers to the unexpected, unexplained death of an infant less than a year...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

SIDS Awareness Month brings attention to infant deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — SIDS Awareness Month happens during October, and it brings attention and awareness to infant deaths, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). SUID stands for sudden unexpected infant death which is defined as the death of an infant...
OMAHA, NE
WINKNEWS.com

PolitiFact: Vaccines do not cause sudden infant death syndrome

No evidence has established that vaccines cause SIDS. A viral image doesn’t mention COVID-19, but it falsely implies that vaccines cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The claim, shared in an Oct. 26 Instagram post, was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about PolitiFact’s partnership with Facebook.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: Could magnesium deficiency be causing your lethargy?

Are you getting enough magnesium? Magnesium is an important mineral in our bodies that helps with numerous bodily functions, from relaxing sore muscles to relieving anxiety. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Ernestine Wright says there are certain signs that help determine if you are deficient. "The first, headaches. Headaches are very...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Infants#Sids#Mercy Medical Center#U S
NBC News

Covid is leading cause of death among police officers nationwide, study shows

A new study shows that Covid-19 is the leading cause of death among police officers with five times as many officers having died from the virus compared to gun related deaths since the pandemic began. Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, explains why vaccination rates are so low among police departments and how a culture of disinformation is impacting police officers across the country. Oct. 19, 2021.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Charged in Infant’s Death Says She Was ‘Dancing’ With Him

A grandmother in Alabama who said she was “dancing” with her 6-month-old grandson before he died from shaking has been charged with manslaughter. Charlotte Simpson, 46, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death. A GoFundMe page identifies the baby as Xander Myers. The coroner says the infant died from a homicide, with the cause of death being “bilateral subdural hematoma from shaking.” According to a deposition taken shortly after the arrest, “Charlotte admitted to dancing around while holding her grandson in different positions while inside her home within hours of the 911 call.” Myers’ other grandmother, Shari Jones, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “We will miss our sweet baby so much.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Independent Record

COVID-19 again poised to be 3rd-leading cause of death in MT

Calling deaths from COVID-19 “almost entirely preventable,” the state health department said Monday the virus was the third-leading cause of death in Montana last year. A new report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services indicates 2021 will be the second year in a row COVID-19 is the third-ranked cause of death, following heart disease and cancer.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
wwnytv.com

Watertown doctor describes Powell’s death as ‘outlier’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown physician says Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications should be seen as an “outlier.”. Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Asim Kichloo says Powell’s age and the fact he was also being treated for blood cancer played a big role. Powell was a former Secretary...
WATERTOWN, NY
WAND TV

Drowning named cause of Jelani Day's death

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Jelani Day died due to drowning, the LaSalle County coroner said in a Monday report. Day, whose body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, was identified in late September. Investigators released drowning as the cause of death following a "review of the extensive available investigation, medical and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies."
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
KTUL

COVID-19 second leading cause of death in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 895 new COVID cases in the state Wednesday along with 61 new deaths. The virus has now killed more than 11,000 Oklahomans since the pandemic began in March 2020, with nearly 8,500 of those deaths happening just this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wbaltv.com

The Woman's Doctor: Are you getting enough Magnesium?

In this Woman's Doctor segment, are you getting enough magnesium? Magnesium is an important mineral in our bodies. It helps with numerous bodily functions, from relaxing sore muscles to relieving anxiety. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Ernestine Wright, said there are certain signs that help determine if you are deficient.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy