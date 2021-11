News Bites for October 29... ...Christmas music will return to the Valley of the Sun as iHeartMedia AC KESZ Phoenix (99.9) makes its annual transition to wall-to-wall holiday hits on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30am during the “Beth & Friends” morning show. “When we play the first song ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ by Andy Williams, be the 99th caller to win $2,500 courtesy of Risas Dental and Braces,” the station posted on its website. KESZ, which will be the first major market station making the transition this year, flipped to all-Christmas music on Nov. 6 last year. An early November flip allows stations to benefit in both the December PPM ratings period (Nov. 5-Dec. 2) and the Holiday ratings period (Dec. 3-Jan. 6). Early converts so far in 2021 include, Cumulus Media’s WWIZ Youngstown, OH (103.9); Radioactive’s WXMS Burlington, VT (97.9); and Christian Heritage Broadcasting’s KZIA Spokane (104.5).

