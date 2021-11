UBS says that its wealth management division pushed the value of invested assets to $3.2 billion, and increased pre-tax profit by 43%. Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG) beat analysts’ expectations in its third-quarter (Q3 2021) report thanks largely to its wealth management division. Fees gotten from wealthy clientele saw the leading bank report a net profit of $2.3 billion, higher than Wall Street’s $1.57 billion estimates according to Refinitiv. This represents a 9% increase from the same period last year and the best result in six years. In addition, there was a 23% increase in recurring net fee income.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO