Politics

Germany Says It Has Not Received Official Expulsion Order From Turkey

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has not received any official expulsion order for its ambassador in Turkey but acknowledged Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statements with concern, ministry and government spokespeople said in Berlin on Monday. "Of course we have seen press coverage of President...

