Our House Smelled Great All Weekend!

Get the wits scared out of you, and support an important cause at the same time!. If you love Halloween, animatronics and supporting a good cause then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Once again a family in Brewer will team up with Hope for Homeless and have their annual Haunted Halloween Display, to help raise money for local homeless shelters. This event is typically only open on Halloween night for Trick or Treaters, but they have added an extra night on Saturday, and will feature some cool animatronics that they use to create scenes. From the witches den, to the butcher shop, a floating girl and many more and give you a cool haunted house experience.

BREWER, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO