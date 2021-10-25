CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla breaks $1tn valuation barrier after Hertz orders 100,000 vehicles

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T92b_0cbnmde600
Tesla joins the tech companies Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft among the US firms to have passed the trillion-dollar mark.

Tesla’s market value has broken through the $1tn mark for the first time after the US electric car pioneer received an order for 100,000 of its vehicles from the rental company Hertz.

The carmaker’s stock market value has soared during 2020 and 2021 as investors bet on accelerating sales of electric cars in the run-up to government bans on petrol and diesel cars to meet climate targets.

Tesla shares rose by as much as 9% to as high as $998 on Monday after Hertz announced the order, taking it past the milestone, although they later fell back below that level. Tesla shares must trade above $995.75 to stay above the $1tn (£727bn) level, based on the number of shares disclosed in its latest filing.

Tesla joins the tech companies Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft among the US firms who have passed the trillion-dollar mark. Apple became the first company to reach the landmark in 2018.

It came after a record quarter for Tesla in which its Model 3 became the bestselling car across Europe in September. It was the first time a battery electric vehicle had topped the monthly sales charts in the region.

Hertz said the cars would be delivered by the end of 2022 as part of its plan to build the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America. However, the firm did not detail how it would fund the purchase, which will likely run to as much as $4bn even with a bulk discount.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy only last year, and the Tesla announcement was accompanied by a new advertising campaign featuring Tom Brady, the veteran American football quarterback.

The rise in Tesla’s share price added further to the fortune of its chief executive, Elon Musk. His net worth was already well over $252bn before Monday’s gains – almost $60bn more than Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man behind the Tesla boss and the founder of the space rocket company Blue Origin, a rival to Musk’s SpaceX.

Monday’s valuation milestone came despite it being forced to withdraw a software update for its autonomous driving capabilities over the weekend. Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company was rolling back to a previous version, but on Monday he said it would issue a new update.

Tesla sold 24,600 Model 3 cars in Europe during September, taking a 2.6% market share that meant it outperformed established internal combustion engine models such as Renault’s Clio or Volkswagen’s Golf, according to figures collated by Jato Dynamics, an automotive data company.

The Model 3 may not sustain its chart-topping position because Tesla has previously pushed imports at the end of the quarter. Nevertheless, it represents another milestone in the car industry as it prepares for the end of petrol and diesel sales within the next decade in some markets. That includes a 2035 ban on all internal combustion engines in the UK, where the Model 3 is already the most popular electric vehicle.

Petrol sales still dominate across Europe because of the lack of affordable battery electric vehicles, but there has been a big switch away from diesel because of scandals related to air quality. Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were 10.3 new diesel cars registered for every electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, but that ratio has decreased to only 1.3, Jato said.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Tesla last week recorded record quarterly sales as well as record profits of $1.6bn. The success of Model 3 sales and its Model Y crossover meant that Tesla was the biggest seller of battery electric vehicles in Europe in September.

Tesla’s European battery crown is likely to be challenged by Germany’s Volkswagen and Stellantis, the French-Italian combination of Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler.

Tesla’s ascent to the top spot – also the first time that any non-European model has achieved the distinction – coincided with falling sales among many of its traditional rivals, which are struggling to get hold of computer chips amid a protracted global shortage. The crisis has hurt carmakers around the world, although Tesla has got around some of the problems by rewriting software so that it can use available chips.

Total European car registrations fell to only 964,800 units during the month, a 25% decrease compared with September 2020, and a 24% drop compared with September 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Jato said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Industry lobbies against 2040 UK ban on new diesel trucks

The UK automotive industry is privately lobbying against the proposed 2040 introduction of a ban on sales of new diesel trucks, amid a split between manufacturers over when heavy goods vehicles should abandon fossil fuels. In July the government revealed plans to ban internal combustion engines in new lorries after...
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Has A Message For Tesla's Elon Musk

For a few years, legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors dismissed Tesla as little more than another start-up with grand EV plans. The situation is very different today. Tesla is now valued at over $1 trillion, placing it in an ultra-exclusive club with tech giants such as Apple and Facebook. Ford, for example, currently has a market cap of around $34 billion. The Blue Oval's CEO, Jim Farley, doesn't have anything against Tesla. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Motley Fool

Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

Hyundai and Toyota are the dominant players in the fuel cell electric vehicle market. The two companies are investing in advancing fuel cell technology. Growth in fuel cell electric vehicles could benefit fuel cell companies. Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. However, they have...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hertz#Hybrid Vehicle#Alphabet#American#Blue Origin
The Motley Fool

Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Ganfeng Lithium inks 3-year supply contract with Tesla

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (002460.SZ) and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract to supply battery-grade lithium products to U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). Ganfeng, the world's top lithium company by market capitalisation, has already supplied battery-grade...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Lucid's Tesla rival is finally about to hit the road — and critics love it

Tesla is about to get a run for its money. Lucid Motors is releasing the first 520 of its long-awaited Lucid Air electric vehicles on Saturday, and it has the stamp of approval from both critics and customers. The limited-edition Dream model, which starts at $169,000, is already sold out, and it's said to set a standard for the evolving EV industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
fox5ny.com

Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars in effort to electrify rental fleet

ESTERO, Fla. - Hertz announced on Monday that it will buy 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to offer the largest fleet of electric rental vehicles in North America. Starting in early November and expanding in the coming months, customers will be able...
NFL
Daily Mail

Tesla joins the trillionaires' club! Car firm's market cap hits $1tn and shares hit all-time high after Hertz announces deal to buy 100,000 of its cars for rental across US and Europe

Tesla saw its market cap hit $1 trillion and its shares rocket to an all-time high of $998 each after rental firm Hertz signed an estimated $4.2billion deal to buy 100,000 of its cars. The deal, announced on Monday, will see Hertz roll out the $42,000 Model 3's across its...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

41K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy