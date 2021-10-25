CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

WWD Voices Podcast Premieres With Accenture, Levi Strauss & Co.

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz and Fairchild Studio
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9NK5_0cbnmObJ00

Click here to read the full article.

The WWD Voices podcast premieres with Retail ’s Responsible Reset Series, featuring guest co-host Jill Standish of Accenture who is joined by Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh to discuss the current state of retail , how leaders can lead through change and how CEOs have evolved in their roles.

The context of this first episode is how the global pandemic is forcing retailers to hit the reset button and reposition their brands for success. But how do they do it responsibly and with purpose, and in a way that engages consumers? Hear Chip Bergh and Jill Standish tell you how.

More from WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Hires Former Goldman Sachs Banker for Parkwood

Click here to read the full article. The Queen Bey has brought a dealmaker on board.  Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Parkwood Ventures has hired Janki Lalani Gandhi as managing director, overseeing investments, finance and strategy. More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformancesA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with Adidas Gandhi was most recently a managing director in Goldman Sachs’ Cross Markets and Consumer Retail Groups, focusing on beauty and fashion. Before that, she helped build investment banking firm Lincoln International’s presence in fashion and spent better than a decade cutting deals at The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Episode 2: Resetting Customer Experience

Click here to read the full article. In this new age of retail, companies are faced with new rules. Consumer preferences have changed, and they’re more demanding than ever. And they want more than personalization, shoppers want connection. In this episode, WWD Voices drills down into why retailers need to meet the customer where they are, and why it is critical to elevate the customer’s experience to make it more engaging and relevant. WWD Voices’ special guest is Peloton CMO Dara Treseder who will be interviewed by guest host Jill Standish of Accenture.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening
RETAIL
WWD

WWD Honors: For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss & Co.

Click here to read the full article. While the notion of having a purpose beyond profit has taken over fashion — and has become something of an organizing principle for modern corporations — it is nothing new for Levi Strauss & Co.  The denim icon integrated its factory workforce in the 1950s, before desegregation was mandated. In 1992, it became the first Fortune 500 company to give health benefits to unmarried domestic partners. And it has helped keep the pressure up in the courts and the court of public opinion on a wide range of social issues, from being early to support...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Levi Strauss's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
MarketWatch

Former Levi Strauss executive named JCPenney's CEO

Simon Property Group Inc. and other owners said late Monday that Marc Rosen has been appointed chief executive officer of its department-store chain JCPenney, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon's chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the board of directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January, the owners said. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co. , according to a statement. "Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success," Shashoua said in a statement.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

CIO Podcast – Episode 18: Craig Richardville on Ambient Clinical Voice and Innovation

For the 18th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Craig Richardville, SVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer at SCL Health. In this episode we talk with Richardville about his organization’s recent implementation of the Nuance Dragon Ambient Experience (DAX) product. Those of you who follow Healthcare IT Today know that I’m a big fan of where ambient clinical voice is going and so it was great to hear his experience implementing it at SCL Health and how they were approaching the implementation. Plus, Richardville shares who he thinks has been the ideal use of DAX and how many are planning to stick with it.
PODCAST
mediapost.com

Amazon Finds Podcasts, Voice Connect Emotionally With Consumers

Storytelling through podcasts help brands connect emotionally with listeners, according to data released by Amazon Ads on Tuesday. When emotions are triggered through a story read aloud, people remember, as the demand for spoken word content continues to rise. Wondery, an Amazon Music company acquired in December 2020, provides a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Galaxy Universal Buys Sequential’s Active Brands for $330M

Click here to read the full article. Sequential’s active brands have found a new owner. Galaxy Universal LLC said Friday that it will acquire Sequential’s active brand portfolio, which includes the And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands. The deal, which is valued at close to $330 million, is expected to close by mid-November and is subject to court approval.More from WWDMarc Jacobs Brings Crowd to Bergdorf Goodman After DarkSeafarer RTW Spring 2022Inside Brandon Blackwood's Fall 2022 Collection and First Virtual Fashion Show Galaxy was initially poised as the stalking horse bidder for the brands after it bid $333 million in August. The New...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levi Strauss Co#Accenture#Strauss#Wwd Voices#The Fiorucci Store
WWD

YNAP Sets 90-day Payment Terms, Sparking Concern Among Smaller Brands

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Net-a-porter and Mr Porter are moving all outstanding payment terms to 90 days net, Yoox Net-a-porter Group said in a memo to brand partners obtained by WWD. The new payment terms will apply to any Net or Mr Porter brand partner not already on those terms with immediate effect from spring 2022, including any purchase orders already raised for the season.More from WWDOnes To Watch: 16Arlington, Deborah Lyons, Laviate Focus on The Customer FirstAquazzura, Net-A-Porter Spotlight Five Designers Modernizing Fine JewelryAlaïa Launches on Net-a-porter The e-commerce giant said the move aims to “standardize...
RETAIL
spglobal.com

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 49: Entrepreneurial Leadership — An Interview with Co-Author Ella Bell Smith

Ella Bell Smith, Professor of Business Administration at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, joins the Essential Podcast for Part 2 of a four-part series to talk about the report "Entrepreneurial Leadership Must Help Meet America's 21st Century Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World" and how her own work and career shaped her approach to the collaboration.
ECONOMY
u.today

Elon Musk Trolls Crypto Investors by Giving Them Worst Advice Ever

Serial meme poster Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share some of the worst advice you could possibly give to cryptocurrency investors. In response to a sanctimonious tweet about risk management posted by Dogecoin co-founder David Marcus, Musk jokingly recommended his followers to do the exact opposite: believe everything they see on the internet and put the blame on others.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
WWD

Meet ‘Foundation’ Star Lou Llobell

Click here to read the full article. Lou Llobell was barely a year out of drama school when she landed one of the leading roles in Apple TV+’s big-budget sci-fi epic “Foundation” — so it’s no wonder she has a charming, stars-in-her-eyes energy when talking about her young career in the spotlight, and the many places it may go. “Hopefully this will open loads and loads of doors, and we’ll see what happens,” Llobell says. “I’m excited, I’m so excited. I’m overwhelmed by the response that I’ve gotten so far, so I have all the faith in the world that something...
SCIENCE
WWD

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Coach is bringing together a large group of celebrities for its holiday campaign. The fashion brand has tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira and others to star in its “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign, which features images of the stars with their loved ones celebrating the holidays and modeling the Coach Studio bag.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign Lopez, a Coach global ambassador since 2019, appears in the campaign standing on a snow-filled New York...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

TikTok Sensation Barbara Costello Teams Up With Talbots for Holiday Hacks

Click here to read the full article. As the pandemic slogs into the 19th month in the U.S., Talbots has sought a little holiday levity with Barbara Costello. The social media sensation who introduced the world to cleaning Crocs in a dishwasher and three-ingredient blueberry muffins (with ice cream being one) has a new gig with Talbots. Better known as @BrunchwithBabs, the Connecticut life hacker and multitasker, who has 1.3 million TikTok followers and 487,000 more on Instagram. Having shopped at Talbots for 40-plus years, Costello is helping to attract slightly younger customers to the retailer, according to senior vice president...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Neon Names Jason Wald as Vice President of Production, Acquisitions

Jason Wald has joined indie film studio Neon as vice president of acquisitions and production. Wald joins the Oscar-winning shop from Searchlight Pictures. He will report to Jeff Deutchman, executive vice president of acquisitions and production. The company, behind hits like “Parasite” and “I, Tonya,” is seeking to ramp up original production in addition to curating its ongoing slate. At Searchlight, Wald served as director of acquisitions. There he identified films for theatrical release and for streaming, via Searchlight’s output arrangement with Hulu. Prior to that, he was a member of the inaugural film team at Hulu Originals in the role of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Eagle Outfitters makes $350 million supply chain acquisition

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. announced its $350 million cash acquisition of Quiet Logistics on Tuesday, a move to enhance the fashion company's supply chain capabilities. Quiet Logistics has previously provided fulfillment services for American Eagle as well as other brands. Quiet Logistics currently has centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, Fla. Quiet Logistics will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Eagle and is expected to be accretive in its first full-year after the deal closes. American Eagle stock is up 26.2% for the year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 22.8% for the period.
BUSINESS
WWD

CNN to Debut New Podcast on Princess Diana

Click here to read the full article. CNN is hoping to make a splash in a crowded space with a new podcast on Princess Diana. Joining “The Crown,” in which Elizabeth Debicki will be the latest incarnation of Princess Diana in the show, and “Spencer,” the upcoming movie starring Kristen Stewart, is the new podcast “When Diana Met,” hosted by longtime podcaster Aminatou Sow and airing Nov. 10. Instead of a dramatization, Sow plans to take listeners inside some of Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life....
WORLD
WWD

Kate Middleton Wears Eponine Dress at UN Climate Change Conference

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton brought her signature style to the COP26 Summit. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference in Glasgow alongside husband Prince William on Monday wearing a dress from London-based fashion brand Eponine’s spring 2020 collection.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the PhotosPhotos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding Middleton’s dress was a wool crepe maxidress in a cobalt blue with three-quarter sleeves and black button accents. The dress — a new one for Middleton, who is known for recycling...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy