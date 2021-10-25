WWD Voices Podcast Premieres With Accenture, Levi Strauss & Co.

Click here to read the full article.

The WWD Voices podcast premieres with Retail ’s Responsible Reset Series, featuring guest co-host Jill Standish of Accenture who is joined by Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh to discuss the current state of retail , how leaders can lead through change and how CEOs have evolved in their roles.

The context of this first episode is how the global pandemic is forcing retailers to hit the reset button and reposition their brands for success. But how do they do it responsibly and with purpose, and in a way that engages consumers? Hear Chip Bergh and Jill Standish tell you how.