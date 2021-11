Minnesota still has some of the most restrictive alcohol laws in the country, but that could be changing in the near future. We all remember the old Minnesota law that made it illegal to buy any alcohol on Sundays, right? (Being a Wisconsin native, where you can buy alcohol pretty much anytime-- and anywhere-- you want, I poked fun at that law All.The.Time.) While that law changed in 2017, there are still some weird, restrictive laws on the books here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes when it comes to alcohol.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO