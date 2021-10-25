CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals expected to name Oliver Marmol new manager on Monday

By Gregg Palermo
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDwh0_0cbnjqhG00

ST. LOUIS – Sources tell FOX 2 that the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to announce that Oliver Marmol will be the team’s next manager, ending a search that began after news of Mike Shildt’s firing shocked the baseball world. Earlier in the day, the Cardinals announced a Monday morning news conference , furthering speculation the team was ready to announce a new hire.

Shildt was dismissed October 14, with the team citing philosophical differences which came to a head shortly after the team was eliminated from the postseason in the National League Wild Card game.

Cardinals part ways with manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences

On the day Shildt’s firing was announced, St. Louis President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the next manager “is inheriting a very good club” and that the person would be “someone with success or someone familiar with what we have.”

In Marmol, Mozeliak has landed on a finalist who is definitely familiar with what the club has to offer.

Marmol, 35, has been on the big-league staff since 2017 and has been the bench coach since 2019. He’s also a former Cardinals minor league manager in Palm Beach and Johnson City, where he coached Alex Reyes, Junior Fernandez, and Edmundo Sosa. He was a former Cardinals draft pick who played four seasons in the minors for the organization.

Mozeliak has expressed hope that coaches on staff for 2021 would return in 2022, among them hitting coach Jeff Albert, whose overhaul of the organization’s approach to hitting has run into mixed results during his tenure. Mozeliak said any tension regarding Albert was unrelated to the decision to move on from Shildt.

Another member of the 2021 staff, first base coach Stubby Clapp, was also thought to be under consideration for the managerial post.

Marmol takes over as the bench boss of a club with a lot on the line in 2022. Catcher Yadier Molina has said it will be his final season. It very well could also be the last for pitcher Adam Wainwright. Third baseman Nolan Arenado has reaffirmed his commitment not to opt-out of his contract this offseason, but would have another opportunity after next season. Will outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader, who had breakthrough seasons in 2021, continue to develop? 2022 is likely to bring the Designated Hitter to the National League.

Marmol is the third consecutive manager hired in St. Louis without having had previous experience as a major league manager.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: How much will Freddie Freeman’s new contract cost?

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Braves organist had savage way of taunting Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is not exactly Mr. Popular these days, especially whenever he is playing on the road. But the reception that he got at Truist Park on Friday was particularly savage. The Houston Astros infielder Altuve heard it from the Atlanta Braves crowd as he led off Game 3 of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Stubby Clapp
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Alex Reyes
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Baseball Operations
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Latest: Astros force series back to Houston with 9-5 win

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):. Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.
MLB
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Melvin shockingly leaving A's for Padres

The Athletics' offseason is off to a bad start before it could even begin. Shocking news broke Thursday when longtime A's manager Bob Melvin left Oakland to take over as the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil. Melvin agreed to a three-year...
MLB
FOX40

Braves beat Astros 3-2 in Game 4 of the World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh […]
MLB
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
814
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy