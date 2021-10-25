NYPL Library Card Sign-up!

It was about this time last year — after gathering data, surveying our staff and public, and holding several community engagements sessions — that the Ames Public Library unveiled its new Strategic Plan. Now one year in, I thought it would be great to take stock of what we have done to move our goals forward, despite a tumultuous last 12 months. When we created our plan, we did so with broad staff and community involvement, and our goal for implementation of the plan has been the same. We have employees from across departments working collaboratively on teams to help with key initiatives. This hands-on approach has helped staff to stay connected to the “why” of the work we do. It makes my Director’s heart so proud when I hear staff regularly mentioning the Strategic Plan as we evaluate services and develop programs.

AMES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO