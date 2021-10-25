NYPL Library Card Sign-up!

Each year every library system in Georgia reports service and collection use statistics to the state library, aka as the Georgia Public Library Service. The Institute of Museum and Library Services gathers information from each state’s data coordinator and publishes that data along with service statistics collected from the 9,000 public library systems and nearly 20,000 public library outlets, headquarters libraries, branches and bookmobiles in the U.S.
The Carpinteria Library chose 10 finalists in its new library card contest competition, which offered Carpinteria children the chance to offer fun designs for the library’s new cards. The 10 cards, each of which was designed by a student between sixth and 12th grade, feature a wide variety of colors...
Auburn Public Library plans to offer an in-person workshop, Crafts ’n Creations: Card-Making Basics, set for 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the library’s Androscoggin Community Room, at 49 Spring St. In this beginner class, participants can review the components that make up a card, the tools used to create...
Discover the best Halloween events near Manhattan College for students on a budget. Unsure about Halloween plans this year? You are in luck! New York City is home to some of the most historic and spookiest Halloween events in the state. Be sure to check out some of the events taking place this season:
Join bestselling author Orson Scott Card for a book talk and signing at the Pickens County Hampton Memorial Library (304 Biltmore Road, Easley, SC 29640) on Saturday, November 20, at 1:00 pm. Mr. Card will give a talk on his highly anticipated new book, The Last Shadow, which concludes both...
This November, LE has several public Regional VOICE community visioning sessions planned across the five-county region, and we need your voice!. RSVP for a session so you can use your unique set of skills, talents, and experiences to envision how to make your community and region the best place to live, work and play. Sessions are fun, engaging, and open to all in the community, including kids. We can’t wait to vision with you!
Suzanne Cope and Mark Doty will be the featured readers this semester. to to engage and expose students to contemporary literature. Suzanne Cope will be the first speaker on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Hayden 100. A former faculty member at Manhattan College, Cope’s second nonfiction book will be released in November by Penguin Random House. It is entitled Power Hungry: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer and Their Fight to Feed a Movement. Cope is also the author of Small Batch (2014), and has written about food and culture for the New York Times, The Atlantic, CNN, and the BBC, among others. This reading will be co-sponsored by Manhattan College’s minor in critical race and ethnicity studies.
ROCHESTER - Kids and families still have time to decorate a pumpkin as one of your favorite book characters. See details below. Join us on Monday night, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. for an online program with Art Historian Jane Oneail on America’s most beloved illustrator Norman Rockwell. Besides all his magazine work, he created dozens of images related to the Second World War. What happens when an artist known for his use of humor tackles the serious subject of war? This program explores how Norman Rockwell's work departs from earlier artistic interpretations of American conflicts and considers how and why he chose specific wartime themes to present to the millions of readers of the Saturday Evening Post.
It was about this time last year — after gathering data, surveying our staff and public, and holding several community engagements sessions — that the Ames Public Library unveiled its new Strategic Plan. Now one year in, I thought it would be great to take stock of what we have done to move our goals forward, despite a tumultuous last 12 months. When we created our plan, we did so with broad staff and community involvement, and our goal for implementation of the plan has been the same. We have employees from across departments working collaboratively on teams to help with key initiatives. This hands-on approach has helped staff to stay connected to the “why” of the work we do. It makes my Director’s heart so proud when I hear staff regularly mentioning the Strategic Plan as we evaluate services and develop programs.
The Escanaba Public Library welcomes author J.L. Hyde on Wednesday, November 10 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. for a free book signing event. Hyde bases her second murder mystery book on Escanaba where she grew up. Readers will recognize features of the town from bars and restaurants to local radio stations, even if the story is new. The fiction book “Delta County: A Novel” is about returning home for a class reunion, ten years after an unspeakable tragedy.
“Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” featuring the oils of Artist Member Bill Fritz and acrylics by daughter Sandy. This is the first ever father/daughter exhibit at the Art Center. Both artists have their own individual perspective on creating art, yet they share a collaborative piece on display in this exhibit. Bill has been an Artist Member since November 2006 and this will be his last featured show and what a wonderful way to celebrate this exhibit by sharing this with his daughter.
Comments / 0