Kesha McLeod has always used her sense of style to navigate the world around her. From the early days of working in retail stores, to helping out at talent agency, The B. Lynn Group, to landing her first full-time gig as a showroom assistant for H&M, McLeod has blazed her own trail, evolving at each juncture while remaining true to her own unique approach and style. With a shared commitment to spotlight and uplift culture-makers who are changing the game, we teamed up with Crown Royal Regal Apple to chat with Kesha McLeod about her life and style working across the uniquely fresh worlds of fashion, sports and music.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO